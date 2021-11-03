Highway project in the ‘home stretch’

By Dan Bechtold

Editor

The Highway 18 and 44 reconstruction project in Winner is in the home stretch according to the Department of Transportation.

A highway update meeting was held Oct. 27 in the city building. Doug Sherman, area engineer for DOT and Conner Christensen of T&R Contracting Inc. Sioux Falls, gave updates on the project.

T &R is the prime contractor for phase I of this project.

The main area of the project features new concrete highway from 7th to just west of Monroe Street.

Sherman says the big push now is to open side streets like 4th and 5th St that have been closed due to the construction work.

Sherman thanked the public for being patient through the whole project but especially when so many side streets have been closed.

Morris Inc., Ft. Pierre, was to be in Winner on Oct. 28 to start doing the asphalt tie-ins on the side streets. Once this is done the street can be open again

Muth Electric of Mitchell is in Winner doing electrical work and placing the traffic light footings.

Big O Concrete is working on sidewalk getting the ready for pedestrian traffic.

Sherman added that most of the big concrete pour on the highway is finished. He hopes that by Thanksgiving traffic will be allowed on the new concrete.

The DOT reported there have been some close calls and minor accidents as the traffic is going to head to head while construction crews work on the south side of the highway. “Please be careful, slow down and give motorists room,” said the DOT.

“We are in the home stretch and we thank the public for being patient with us,” said Sherman.

Persons who want to follow the progress of the construction can follow on Facebook.

The public meetings of the DOT and T&R are live streamed for the public to view.