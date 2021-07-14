North Main St to be closed

North Main Street traffic will be detoured for a about a week with the Highway 18 construction.

There is utility and grading work that needs to be done at this major intersection. There will be signs saying North Main Street is closed. Persons are asked to follow the detours.

Traffic going south on Main Street will still be open.

East 7th St will be stop sign controlled with one lane traffic to allow for half road construction for PCC paving.

Jefferson Street will remain closed until the concrete paving is in place.