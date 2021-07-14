4h shooting sports at nationals

Five youth from Tripp County competed in the National 4H Shooting Sports Championship in Grand Island, Neb., June 20-25.

All five brought home either a nationals medal or rosette by placing on a national level and getting to walk the stage to receive their award. There were over 700 youth from 32 different states competing in 9 different disciplines. This was the first in person national 4-H competition since the start of the pandemic as the competition was cancelled last year.

Day 1 results of competition were as follows. .22 rifle- Clay Sell in silhouettes placed 47th and the SD team placed 4th. .22 pistol -Katie Welker in Bullseye placed 22nd and the SD team placed 3rd. Compound Archery-FITA Parker Baker placed 2nd, George Clark 32nd, and Austin Wheaton 70th. SD team placed 4th.

Day 2 results: .22 rifle-CMP, Clay 42nd place, SD team 7th place. .22 pistol-silhouettes Katie 38th place and SD team 7th place. Compound Archery-FIELD, Parker 3rd place, George 11th and Austin 48th place. SD team 2nd place.

Day 3 results: .22 rifle-3P Clay 36th place, SD team 8th place. .22 pistol-Camp Perry, Katie 33rd place SD team 8th place. Compound Archery-3D, George 39th place, Parker 43rd and Austin 44th place. SD team 14th place.

Overall placings: .22 Rifle Clay 40th place and SD team 5th place. .22 pistol Katie 39th place and SD team 8th place. Compound Archery Parker 15th place, George 23rd and Austin 54th place, SD team 6th place.

Tripp County was also represented by Wade McClanahan as coach for the SD compound archery team.

The youth appreciate those that helped to sponsor them with the cost of the trip: Rosebud Arrow Rod & Gun Club, Tripp County Shooting Sports and the Tripp County 4-H Leaders Association. The youth also did a half and half raffle and had a food booth at Winner Summer nights to help raise money for the trip. They appreciate everyone that bought raffle tickets or came and ate at their food booth to help support them as well. They had a great experience getting to compete and make friends with youth from all across the country. The spirit of 4H truly shined at the event.