Merle Eugene Pochop, 81

Merle Eugene Pochop was born December 8, 1941 in Winner, South Dakota to Geroge and Pauline (Meyers) Pochop. Merle grew up on a farm in the Colome/Dallas area. He attended country school through the 8th grade and graduated from Colome High School in 1959. He was baptized and confirmed in the Zion Lutheran Church in Colome.

Merle attended SDSU in Brookings from 1959 to 1963. Receiving a BS Degree in Mechanical Engineering. While there he joined the ROTC Program. After graduation he served in the United States Air Force until 1967, achieving the rank of 2nd Lieutenant. He then went on to receiving an MBA at USD in Vermillion.

Merle is a Life Member of Colome American Legion, Thayer-Waters Post 146. Merle is also a member of the Good Shepard Lutheran WELS Church in Sioux Falls.

He was in management positions in several places of employment. He purchased Kelly Industrial Business and went into being a Quality Systems Project Manager, CIRAS (Center for Industrial Research and Service) at Iowa State University Extension in June of 1995 until December 2010. After retiring from Iowa State University Extension, Merle worked approximately three years as a consultant, assisting several businesses to achieve the ISO 9001 (International Organization of Standardization).

Merle was the youngest of four boys. Virgil Lee, Darrel Duane and Roger Allen who have all preceded him in death along with his parents, grandparents, and a sister-in-law, Joan.

Merle is survived by three sisters-in-laws: Verna Pochop of Albuquerque, NM, Margaret Pochop of Old Ham, SD and Jeanne Pochop, Dallas SD. Many nieces and nephews are survived also.

An open visitation was held on September 16 from 1 to 2 at Wass Funeral Home in Beresford, followed by a memorial service at 2 also at Wass Funeral Home in Beresford, SD.