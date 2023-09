Barry M. Jensen, age 78, of White River, died on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Rapid City.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Community Events Center in White River.

Interment will follow at the White River Cemetery.

A full obituary and photo will follow in next week’s edition.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.