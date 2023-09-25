Ingrid Lynne Doom, 75, Brandon, SD, died on Thursday, September 15, 2023, at Sanford USD Medical Center.

Visitation with the family present will be held 5pm – 7pm, Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at Heartland Funeral Home, Brandon SD, with a Scripture Service at 7pm. Funeral Services will be held at 11am, Thursday, September 21, 2023, at Heartland Funeral Home. Burial will happen at a later date at the SD State Veteran’s Cemetery.

Ingrid will be greatly missed by her husband, Charles Doom, Brandon; son, Chris (Angel) Doom, Avon, SD; daughter-in-law, Leah Doom, Sioux Falls; grandchildren, Trey (Sonja) Doom, Kyle Doom, Karly Doom, Christian Doom, Kinley Doom, Dominic Doom, Aspen Doom, and Kennedy Doom; one brother, Fred Hage, MN; one brother-in-law, Thomas (Cheryl) Doom; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Full obit at www.heartland funerals.com