Memorial Day Service Speaker

Rick Williamson will be the speaker at the Memorial Day service in Winner on May 30 at 11 a.m. The service will be at the Winner Cemetery and will feature the Avenue of Flags.

Williamson was elected to a four year term on the VFW’s national council of administration in Orlando, Fla., representing the department of South Dakota.

He retired from the South Dakota Army National Guard in 2005 after 23 year of service. He earned his VFW eligibility by serving in Operation Iraqi Freedom. In recognition of his service, he received the Iraq Campaign medal with two stars, combat action badge, valorous commendation medal with three oak leaf clusters and the Army achievement medal with four oak leaf clusters.

Williamson joined the VFW in 2005 at post 3164 in Canton where he maintains his gold legacy life membership. He has served in elected and appointed positions at the post, district and department levels, culminating with his election as department commander in 2017, in which he received All-American status.

On the national level, he has served on the general resolutions committee, Iraq/Afghanistan veterans committee, committee on national convention ad as deputy chief of staff.

He is employed by Johnson Feed Inc.

He is a life member of the VFW national home for children ad a member of the American Legion.

Williamson and his wife, Cindy, reside in Canton.

The Winner VFW and Auxiliary plus the Winner American Legion, auxiliary will be doing the honors at the cemetery.

In addition, the two organizations will be doing the honors at the following cemeteries: 8:30 a.m. at Novotny cemetery, 9 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic, Clearfield; 9 a.m. Holy Spirit Cemetery, Ideal; 9:30 a.m. Lenker Cemetery, 9:45 a.m. ZCBJ Cemetery.

There will be over 1,000 flags put up in the cemetery.

An important part of the Memorial Day event is the Avenue of flags where flags are put up at the cemetery.

Volunteers are needed to put up the flags. The time frame is: May 27 at 1 p.m. place crosses and small flags by veterans grave sites.

May 29 at 4 p.m. lay poles by holes. At 6 a.m. May 30 the flags will be put up.

At 4 p.m. on May 30 the flags will be taken down and folded.