Dan Bechtold/Winner Advocate Photo

Marty’s was named the business of the year at the Winner Area Chamber of Commerce annual banquet on Jan. 11. Marty Flakus, owner of the business, right, is presented a plaque by Mike Scott, executive director of the Chamber.

So many times, in our small communities we have the tendency to look at what we don’t have in our community ( Walmart, shopping malls, etc) instead of looking at what we do have and appreciate our businesses and what they do offer.

Winner Area Chamber of Commerce honored a business that most other small communities look at and wish they had a business like this in their communities.

Marty’s is the Chamber’s business of the year.

This business began in Winner in 1989, by a local boy (Marty Flakus) moving back to his hometown Winner. At the time he was living in Superior, Wis., working for K Mart. He moved back to Winner and purchased the men’s store from Carl Sperling that was located where the current Chamber office is. In 1994 he moved to the mini mall his current location and started carrying men’s & ladies fashion. Marty handles men’s, women, accessories, tux rentals, dry cleaning services (if you can remember back when we needed to get our film developed that is where you dropped our film off to be printed).

In addition to a great selection of fashions to choose from he provides great service and honest opinions. That is how Marty has built his business with quality products, a well merchandised store, and excellent personal customer service.