Leslie “Les” Sherwood Jr., 49, of White River, SD passed away at his home on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

Funeral service was held on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at the Wood Community Hall in Wood, SD. Burial followed in the Winner City Cemetery.

Leslie “Les” Howard Sherwood Jr. (49) was born prematurely to Peggy Lee Bowers-Sherwood and Leslie Howard Sherwood Sr. on July 21, 1974, In Winner, South Dakota. Leslie grew up in and around the Wood and White River areas. Learning ranching from his father Les Sherwood Sr. and mechanics from his step-father Roy Moran Sr. He was always learning and teaching something new along the way throughout his life.

He graduated from White River, South Dakota in 1992. After he attended technical school in Watertown, South Dakota where he became a certified diesel mechanic.

Throughout his adult life he worked for various implements using his mechanical skills, as a ranch hand at a few different locations and as a mechanic at Wagner Auto in Pierre, South Dakota. He later pursued his dream of working on his family’s ranch outside of Wood, South Dakota, where he stayed. Les is known for his kind heart, loving words, calming demeanor, love and his acceptance of everyone he met along his journey. There was never a time that Les would not make sure that he could take his grandbabies out to the pasture to see the cattle and the horses or even to let them go with him to feed in the mornings. Among all of Les’s hobbies he enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family. Along with the yearly camping trip where he could enjoy family and boating. Les especially enjoyed all of the hunting adventures he went on with his brother Henry Moran.

Les passed unexpectedly on Dec. 16, 2023 in the early hours of the day. He will be missed by all.

Survived by his wife, Vickie Sherwood. His daughter Sierra Boren, son Damian Bingen (Megan) Aberdeen, South Dakota, Jarred Bingen (Brittany) Witten, South Dakota, Trey Bingen (Maddie) Burke, South Dakota. Along with his 6 grandbabies, Raphael Jax, Reese James, Delilah Belle, Kensley Mae, Jackson Leslie, and Ryker Joel. Survived by his father Les Sherwood Sr. (Lois) White River, South Dakota, Siblings Tonya Copeland (Rich) Rapid City, South Dakota, Misty Moran (Kelly Wright Sr.) Pierre, South Dakota, Henry Moran (Rose Larvie) White River, South Dakota, Harold Moran (Audra) Letcher, South Dakota, Berton Moran (Cassie Jones) Mitchell, South Dakota, Lisa Sherwood (Tyler Harter) White River, South Dakota and Brother-in-law Gabe Schumacher Wosley, South Dakota. Bonus siblings, Joelene Hamilton, Roy Moran Jr., Tim Moran (Breanna) and Jewels Moran. Along with several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his mother Peggy Lee Moran, sister Karin Schumacher, niece Kateri Knife, Maternal and paternal grandparents and several aunts and uncles.