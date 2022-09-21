Mark William Sedlacek, 52

Mark William Sedlacek, died unexpectedly, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at his home in Scotland, South Dakota. He was 52 years old.

A memorial Mass was held Sept. 21, 2022 at St. Leo Catholic Church in Tyndall. Inurnment was in St. George Catholic Cemetery, Scotland.

Mark was born Wednesday, June 10, 1970 to John William and Lois (Schmoll) Sedlacek in Tyndall. He was a 1988 graduate of Tripp-Delmont High School. He attended Northeast Community College in Norfolk, NE.

Over the years, Mark worked at Tripp Cenex, Twin City Fans, Spencer Rock Quarry, Scotland Redi Mix and Schaefer Construction. When he wasn’t working his regular job, he was out on the farm, helping his brothers Jeff and Jared. Along with his love for hunting, was his love for working on the farm. He was an avid bow hunter. Mark enjoyed hunting deer, elk, turkeys and pheasants.

Jeff is survived by his father, John Sedlacek of Tyndall; sister, Mary and her husband, Sid Brandt; nephew, Wesley; niece, Ava, all of Tabor and brother, Jared Sedlacek of Tripp.

Mark is preceded in death by his mother, Lois Sedlacek; his brother, Jeff and his grandparents.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mark’s honor, to the South Dakota Wildlife Federation, www.sdwf.org. The mailing address is South Dakota Wildlife Federation, Attn. Chris Hesla, PO Box 7075, Pierre, SD 57501-7075.

