Devon Donald Senter (20) of Winner, SD passed away on Sept. 15 due to injuries sustained during a tragic car accident. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Winner, SD. Burial will follow in the Winner City Cemetery. A visitation will begin on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 6:00PM at the First Baptist Church.

Devon Donald Senter was born June 25, 2002 in Pierre, SD to Victor Senter and Carrie Davis. Being born the oldest, Devon was so excited when his sister, Cadence Senter, came along two years later. The two of them were inseparable and often got into some kind of mischief together.

Devon was fearless from the beginning and caused more than a few gray hairs on our heads. Such as when he would climb out his bedroom window at 5 am to go to the city park when he was 4 years old or when he disappeared and hid in the dumpster with his puppy and only popped up when the police showed up to help search for him. Though for all his stunts, you wouldn’t find a kid with a bigger heart and more generous soul!

In 2012, he gained another dad in Matthew Davis and a new sister, Nicole Farley. Then in 2013 his little brother Colton was born and Devon was so excited that there was another boy in the house!

Devon loved his family so very much and would help out wherever needed. He especially loved helping his dad, Victor, work on cars and playing video games. He was an avid gamer and sometimes the sessions got very INTENSE!

He enjoyed hunting and fishing with the family and always looked forward to the first weekend of pheasant hunting at the Boerner farm where the family gets to enjoy the weekend. Matt took Devon out for his first deer hunt and he really enjoyed it ever since. He spent many weekends going to the farm to fish in the buttes or go catfishing at the river.

Devon also enjoyed a variety of sports. He played baseball in his early years and tried his hand at football, shooting sports, and archery.

Devon and school did not always see eye to eye but he was very determined and never gave up! He was so proud, as were we all, when he made honor society his senior year and graduated this past May.

Devon was no stranger to hard work. While he was in school, he worked at Family Dollar where he often referred to his manager, Michelle McGuire as his second momma. When summer break started, he would always go work for Bachmann’s Bee farm. He was looking forward to finally getting to go with them to Texas this fall.

Devon was a shining star taken from us far too soon but his huge kind and generous heart and soul will be remembered and cherished forever!

Devon is proceded in death by his grandmother Rose Boerner, Great grandparents Wendell and Elsie Boerner, Great Uncle Kevin Bahm

He is survived by his parents, Victor Senter, Matt and Carrie Davis, sisters: Cadence Senter and Nicole Farley, brother Colton Davis, grandparents: Carol Bahm, Ray Durrin, Boyd Boerner, Charles and Susan Davis and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.