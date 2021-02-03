Mahoney named employee of the year

Dan Bechtold/Winner Advocate Photo

Evelyn Mahoney of Winner True Value, front right, was honored as the employee

of the year by the Winner Area Chamber of Commerce. Making the presentation is

Mike Scott, executive director of the Chamber. In back from left are Dan and

Coleen Patmore, owners of True Value.

Many businesses have exceptional employees any given year but how many have an outstanding employee for 40 years.

Is there an employee of the century?

Evelyn Mahoney started at Coast to Coast in August of 1980 marking 40 years. She walked across the street when the Gambles store closed and has been here ever since. She is now working with the third generation at the store. She started with Duane and Velma Jean Patmore with Marvin Broline still very active in the business. Currently working for Dan and Coleen Patmore, the owners of the business.

Evelyn greets all customers with a smile, willing to help, each one whether it be a dollar sale of nuts and bolts to large purchases.

Evelyn has the knowledge to help in all departments including plumbing, electrical, paint, hardware, housewares and more.

When a customer would come in and needs help in plumbing she will go back and help them figure it out. The customer would say are you sure this is going to work? Evelyn politely calls Dan who in fact confirms what they have is right. The customer leaves happy and Evelyn has the satisfaction knowing she had it right.

There is no job Evelyn feels she is above—you can find her sweeping, vacuuming, dusting but most importantly helping the customer. She is a true asset to Winner True Value.

Evelyn has seen many changes here also from store size to computerized everything from store receipts to online license from Game, Fish and Parks.

Many people have had the pleasure of working with Evelyn over the years.

Cathy Ducheneaux says: “I worked with Evelyn and she made it easy for me when I worked at Coast to Coast because I had known her my whole life already. We would go to Burns Drug for coffee break and she taught me to keep busy whenever there were slow times. Dust, dust, dust with purple sparkle cleaner.”

Mary Farley wrote: I had he privilege of working with Evelyn for several years. I learned so much from her about all things hardware—tools, paint, basic plumbing, electrical and more. I can think of a lot of words to describe Evelyn—helpful, kind, patient, knowledgeable but her dedication is above and beyond. Some people can’t wait for 5 p.m. so they can hit the door running but not Evelyn. I can’t begin to count how many times I heard Velma Jean say Evelyn go home.”

Samantha Patmore wrote: “Evelyn has never been just an employee of the family She is family.”

Our sentiments exactly that is why we could not hold off any longer and nominate Evelyn for this well deserved recognition said Dan and Coleen Patmore.