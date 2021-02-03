Achievement award presented to Doug Long

Dan Bechtold/Winner Advocate photo

Doug Long, right, received the Winner Area Chamber of Commerce meritorious

award. Long worked at BankWest for 24 years as branch manager and is very

active in the community. Making the presentation is Mike Scott, executive

director of the Chamber. This year the Chamber did not have its awards banquet

due to COVID-19. Long received his award at the Jan. 21 Rotary club meeting.

A man who is very involved in the community is this year’s Winner Area Chamber of Commerce achievement recipient.

Doug Long is the recipient of this prestigious honor. He has retired after working 24 years at BankWest in Winner as branch manager.

Long graduated from Winner High School in 1968. After graduation he attended USD and National College of Business.

He served six years with the Army National Guard 730th Medical Co. after college.

Long worked 43 years in the field of finance. He started his career working for Associates Finance in 1976.

Long has been involved in the community serving as president of Rotary, president of Winner Regional Healthcare Foundation and president of the Winner Area Chamber of Commerce.

He served on the board of directors of the South Central Development Corporation, Winner School Board, city planning commission, Izaak Walton, Jaycees and Pheasants Forever.

He is a member of the quarterback club, Winner Community Playhouse, Legion Club, Methodist Church, Duck Unlimited, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and turkey federation.

He also has been a member of the football chain gang for 30 years, timer for 4-H rodeos and has volunteered at many track meets.

He has received the distinguished service medal for his part in the Rapid City flood, soldier of the year, Charles Burke Community Leadership award, Bill Pistulka friend of athletics award and inducted into the Winner School Hall of Fame.

Together with his wife, Barb, they received the quarterback member of the year award. Doug and Barb have four children: Troy, Jamie, Collin and Ashley. They have six grandchildren.