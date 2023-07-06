Littau attends camp at Purdue

Submitted Photo

Evan Littau stands outside the College of Veterinary Medicine sign at Purdue University. He recently attended a camp at Purdue.

By Bosten Morehart

Staff writer

The Purdue Boiler Vet Camp is a great experience for those wanting to go into the veternarian field and Evan Littau was able to experience it.

Evan Littau attended the Jr. Boiler Vet Camp at Purdue University for a week. During this week of camp, he learned and experienced many different things while also meeting new people.

To attend the camp, he had to apply online and be selected to go. There were 600 applicants and only 50 were selected, there were also opportunities for scholarships.

Evan said that his favorite thing that he was able to do at the camp was IV a dog. He was not nervous though because it is something he wants to learn more about.

“It was just different because we got to practice on models that were fairly realistic,” said Littau when asked if he was nervous to do the task. The camp gives the kids as close of an experience to the real thing as they can.

Not only were they able to participate in different veterinarian practices, but they also were able to take some fun trips. They left Purdue campus to visit a couple of different places outside of the camp.

Two places that they went that Littau mentioned were the Indianapolis Zoo and Fair Oaks Farm. “We went to Fair Oaks that was fun, got to look at their hog confinements and their dairy farm,” said Littau.

While being able to IV a dog was his favorite part of camp Littau’s other favorite experiences were not part of the veterinarian experience. “We had a lot of free time so probably playing kickball outside or playing football one of the two,” said Littau.

Although he was learning a lot during the camp, he said that he knew about 50 percent of what they were doing already. Even with knowing most things, Littau enjoyed meeting new friends while at the camp and enjoyed all of the activities that they participated in.

Littau also mentioned another fun experience which included learning more about the insides of cows. “We felt the inside of the rumen of a cow, so their stomach. We reached inside and could feel what was inside their stomach, felt the lining,” said Littau.

There are two sections of the Purdue Boiler camp and those are the Jr. and Sr. sections. The Jr. section requirements are you must be going into seventh grade into freshman year and the Sr. section you must being going into freshman year into senior year.

Littau said he heard about the camp from a friend, and he wants to go into the veterinarian field. He attended the Jr. Camp this year but plans on going back for the Sr. camp.