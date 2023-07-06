Winner summer nights

By Bosten Morehart

Staff writer

Reminder that the July Summer nights is coming up on July 7 put on by the Winner Area Chamber of Commerce.

The sponsors are True Value, American Family Insurance, Dairy Queen.

It will run from 6pm to 9pm. on the first block of Main Street.

The events will include VT Rockin Country, food and drink vendors, activities for all.

Activities include a dunk tank, spin art, karaoke.

Those who sing karaoke will be entered for a cash prize. The prize is $100 cash for the winner of each section. The sections are 12 and under and 13 and up, each winner will receive the prize of $100 cash.

Being recognized are the Boy Scouts for their 100th year anniversary, all former and current scouts are encouraged to come. They are also encouraging Eagle Scouts to come and be recognized.

True Value will also be recognized for their 75th anniversary.

Everyone is welcome to come down and join in on the fun as there is activities for all.