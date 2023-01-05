Lila Jackson, 91

Funeral services for Lila Jackson age 91 of Aitken, Minn., formerly of Winner, SD, have been cancelled due to the weather. Lila will be buried in the Winner Cemetery when weather permits and a celebration of life will b held at a later date.

Lila Mae Horton Jackson was born April 12, 1931, in Gregory County to Harlan Horton and Byky Wolthoff Horton.

Lila grew up in Gregory and was a published author in a book of poetry. She worked alongside her father at his auto salvage store and survived polio. Lila learned to walk from chair to chair and eventually purchased a bicycle to strengthen her legs.

Lila entered her name on a pen pal list through the Gregory Methodist Church. Robert Jackson received her name and decided to write. After being pen pals for 12 years, they met and were married at Gregory’s Methodist Church on April 12, 1969. The couple’s first home was in Cincinnati, Ohio, where their children were born. A few years later they settled in Winner, South Dakota.

As a loving wife and mother, she continued to have everlasting faith in God. Shortly after her husband’s passing, her daughter and family moved her to an apartment in McGregor, Minn., and eventually to Northland Assisted Living. As her health slowly declined, Lila moved to AICOTA Nursing Home in Aitkin, Minn.

She passed away on Dec. 21, 2022, at the age of 91.

Lila was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Robert, two infant siblings, brother, infant daughter, and grandson.

Surviving her is her daughter, Rosezella Jackson of Meadowlands, Minn., two nieces, three nephews, many great nieces and nephews, and cousins.