Bruce Swartz, 67, died on Dec. 28, at home after a long-fought battle with cancer. Bruce was born on Dec. 29, 1954, to Jerome and Virginia Swartz in Winner, SD.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at Trinity Lutheran Church, on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 11 a.m. in Rapid City.

Bruce’s full obituary is at Kinkade Funeral Chapel at kinkadefunerals.com