LifeServe Blood Drive

The LifeServe Blood Center 2-day blood drive held in Winner on Monday, May 23 and Tuesday, May 24 had a fantastic turn-out! Total for both days, 99 donors registered and 104 units of life saving blood was donated. There were generous donors that came out to help boost the local blood supply! The units donated at the blood drives can help save up to 312 hospital patients! The Southern Belle Cattlewomen and Tripp County 4-H sponsored and hosted the blood drive.

The next blood drive in Winner is scheduled for Wednesday, July 20 and Thursday, July 21 at the Winner City Office. Please call LifeServe Blood Center at 800-287-4903 or www.lifeservebloodcenter.org to schedule your appointment.