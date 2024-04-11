Lifeguards are Hired

Lifeguards for the city swimming pool and seasonal and summer labor were hired by the Winner City Council. E

llie Brozik was hired as the assistant manager/lifeguard.

Lifeguards are: Daisy McIntyre, Kelbi Meiners, Rylee Root, Lillian Barfuss, Hanna Danford, Keelie Kuil, Livia Audiss, Preslie Petersek, Libbie Petersek, Brooke Headrick, Alexis Klein, Lena DeMers, Broden Duffy, Ellison Kaiser, Kellen Brozik, Kendyl Horan.

Seasonal labor will include Jim Padmore, Matt Hagen, Dennis Fiala, William Boner, Robert McCready, Jim Vaughn and Doug Vavra.