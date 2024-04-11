Colome FFA floriculture team placed fifth at a CDE in Scotland and is the second place team in the district. This team is state bound.

The team and their individual placings are: Raelynn KIingsley, 3rd; Gracie Rohde, 30th; Raylynn Dehning, 36th and Joseph Laprath, 40th.

Seth Heath and Jack Anderson are also state bound in milk quality and productions. Heath placed 39th and Anderson, 42nd.

The team took 15th place. Also on the team is Klayton Heath, 29th.

The veterinary science team placed 15th. individually, Tyson Wetzel was 28th and is state bound and Emme Nelsen is 36th and state bound. Also on the team is Kesha Kartak, 77th.

The state FFA convention is in Brookings.