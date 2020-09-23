Lenda L. Schnabel, 66

Lenda L. Schnabel was born in Orvelle, Calif., on Sept. 15, 1953, to George and Iola (Gramps) Hendrix. Lenda spent her younger years with her grandparents. After their passing she was put in foster care with her younger brother and sister. Les and Thelma Tuner took them in and they moved to a ranch near Cody, NE where she attended high school.

On Nov. 29, 1969 Lenda married Randy Schnabel of Colome, SD, in the Lutheran church in Valentine, Neb. To this marriage two sons were born, Reginald and Dustin. Lenda & Randy lived on the farm south west of Colome, SD, where they ranched and milked cows. In 1985 they moved to Mt. Vernon, Wash. Randy managed a produce and berry farm and Lenda managed an art studio.

After five years they moved back to the farm where Lenda enjoyed feeding the dairy calves, tending her flower garden and decorating her home. As her health began to wane they moved closer to a hospital where she received kidney dialysis treatments. She also was in heart failure.

Lenda passed away at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls on Tuesday Aug. 25,2020, at the age of 66.

Lenda was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.

Lenda is survived by her husband of fifty years Randy of Dallas, her sons Reginald of Gregory, and Dustin (Amber) of Mitchell, SD; sisters-in-law Sherry Mansheim of Billings, MT, and Lucie Schnabel of Gregory, SD; brother Marion (Elizabeth) of Lake Charles, LA; sister Shirley Hendrix of O’Neill, NE; foster sisters Debbie Gallaway of Nenzel, NE, and Darcy Turner of Reno, NV; foster brother Danny Turner; and many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

A private celebration of life was held to remember Lenda.