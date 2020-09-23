Eunice Krogman, 94, of White River, SD passed away on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 at the Winner Regional Health Care Center. Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at the White River Rodeo Grounds in White River, SD. Burial followed in the Krogman Family Cemetery.

Eunice Amanda (Gunner) Krogman was born March 14, 1926 to Gustaf and Signe (Johansson) Gunner at their home northeast of White River. Mrs. Mueller, a friend and neighbor, helped deliver Eunice. Gus went to town to get the Doctor, but he arrived too late to assist with the delivery. Eunice was told, her Dad took the Doctor back to town and the Dr. STILL charged him. Eunice was greeted at home by her brother Carl (Swede), and sisters Christine, Mabel and Vera Mae.

When Eunice was 8years old she lost her best friend, sister, Vera Mae, to a childhood disease. Eunice went to school at White Mountain school for 1st and 2nd grade. The school closed due to lack of students so Eunice rode the MaComber Bus to White River School. When she was in the 7th grade the Gunners moved to White River.

Eunice was seen on numerous occasions riding her horse, Flossie, around town or out to the country to visit her sister, Mabel. When not on a horse, she was on a bicycle…usually with a friend riding on the handle bars! In May of 1944, Eunice graduated from White River High School.

After graduation she got a job at the Mellette Co. Courthouse as Deputy Treasurer. When Eunice was 21 she lost her mother to a heart condition.

On Aug. 24, 1949, 23 year old Eunice married Louie Krogman and moved to the ranch south of White River. She instantly became a Mom to teenagers, Ronnie and Dorothy, and nine year old Barbetta. She often gave credit to Dorothy for teaching her to cook for a bunch of men. A year later, Stanley joined the family, followed by Casey, Steve, Lorena and Neil. During these years Eunice stayed busy cooking for her family and hired men, raising chickens, milking cows and supporting Louie in his horse and cattle endeavors.

She continued her love for horses and cattle and was excited to go to the pasture to see the colts & calves every chance she got. She was inspirational in making Krogman Quarter Horses what it is today. She cherished the “horse” friends she made during the years. Regardless, if they showed up at her doorstep to look at horses or at the Annual Krogman Horse Sale.

Louie passed away in December of 1991. Eunice attended several ball games and rodeos that her kids and grandkids were involved in and always asked “How did they do?”, when she could not be there. Her grandkids were very important and she loved to spoil them with food. Cookies, pie, cake, pop, bread, cinnamon rolls, etc… And she always had a frozen pizza, “that would just take no time at all”! She also, LOVED horse races!!

When she was young she told of having to quick give her horse a bath so her Dad would not know she was racing her horse. In her later years, during her fight with dementia TVG Network Horse Racing kept her very entertained. Eunice loved to have FUN. She had several stories about her bus trips and with her sister-in-law, Mary. She told of the many times they got in trouble on bus trips because the bus had to wait for them. Because they would get “lost” or lag behind looking at things they found interesting. S

he was always ready for a game of cards. Family would often meet at her house, usually during bad weather, for a game of “Aggravate your Neighbor”. She subscribed to the Rapid City Journal because she liked the “funny paper”. After all Steve was named after Steve Canyon who was her favorite comic strip at that time.

Eunice loved her hollyhocks that usually grew so tall that she had to cut paths so her “view” of the barn was not blocked. Her chickens, cats and dog were also very important to her, and gave her pleasure for several years. She had “HER” way to feed all her special animals and you best not improvise!

Over the years, Eunice was a member of Riverview Club, Mellette County Cattlewomen, Rebekah Lodge, Cottonwood Ladies Aid, Historical Society and Senior Citizens. All activities and appointments had to be scheduled around her “club meetings”. At these meetings she was loved by all because she always gave you a reason to LAUGH!! Dominos at Senior Citizens was always entertaining because Eunice was always thinking of some way to cheat!

Eunice had triple bypass surgery in 1998, then a broken hip in 2015 that left her using a walker. She was always considerate and kind and never, ever missed saying “Thank You” for absolutely Every Thing, even when the dementia made life so difficult.

When she would get a Thank You in the mail her first thought was to mail a Thank You for the Thank You she received!

Blessed for being part of her life are Ronnie and family, Pierre; Dorothy and her family , Barbetta and family, Stanley and family, Casey (Ida) and family , Steve (Leigh) and family, Lorena (Gene) Hight and family, Neil (Kristi) and family all from White River.

She also leaves several grandchildren, great grandchildren, great, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends and acquaintances that will cherish her memory.

Eunice passed away peacefully on Sept. 7, 2020. Eunice was the last of her generation to enter heaven.

Greeting her is her husband, parents, brother and sisters; as well as many special in laws, family and friends. Her wish to be riding horses again has come true and that “Flossie” is probably in a full sweat! Thank You…!

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the White River Grandstand Committee.