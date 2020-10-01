Land judging team takes 3rd

Submitted Photo

The Winner land judging team took third place at a competition in Wall. Pictured

from left are Ryan Sell, Rylee Schroeder, Bailey Fairbanks, Miranda Fisher,

Amanda Blare and James Gregg.

Eight Winner High School students traveled to Wall on Sept. 23 to compete in the FFA land and range judging contests.

Natural resources, plant science and introduction to agriculture students attended.In land judging, Ryan Sell placed second followed by Rylee Schroeder, 8th; Bailey Fairbanks, 9th; Miranda Fisher, 11th; Amanda Blare, 13th and James Gregg, 22nd.As a team, Winner placed third overall.

In range judging, Clay Sell placed 30th and Luke Boerner, 40th.“It was a successful day,” said Nicole Roth, ag teacher at WHS.

After competing, the group traveled through the Badlands and saw some of the soil layers that were judged earlier in the day.