Lady Warriors defeat Wagner

Dan Bechtold/Winner Advocate Photo

Ellie Brozik, left and Jenna Hammerbeck fight for control of the ball in Winner’s home opener with Wagner on Dec. 13.

By Colton Hall

Staff Writer

Wagner wasn’t going to stand in the way of the Winner Lady Warriors basketball team, and a 25-game winning streak.

One year removed from the program’s lone undefeated season in a 24-game winning streak, the Lady Warriors basketball team dominated the Red Raiders in all aspects of the game, in route to a 71-36 win in the first game and SESD showdown at home on Friday, Dec. 13.

Led by Bella Swedlund, who scored a game high 25 points, and Kalla Bertram who added 17 more, and a Warriors defense that came away with 16 total steals, Winner quickly went on a 10-4 run. Winner then proceeded to go on a 18-3 throughout the rest of the first quarter.

The Warriors went into halftime with a 39-14 lead, and weren’t going to surrender it.

In the second half, Bertram and the Warriors defense clamped down. In the blink of an eye, Winner went on an 8-0 run thanks to three straight buckets from Bertram, and a lay in from Swedlund. The Lady Warriors then coasted to their record 25th straight win.

Morgan Hammerbeck added eight points and six rebounds in the win.

The Lady Warriors go on to play Burke/South Central in Bonesteel on Thursday, Dec. 19. Tip off starts at 6:30 pm.