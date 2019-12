Dan Bechtold/Winner Advocate Photo

Winner city employees were honored with service awards. Pictured from left are Mayor Jody Brozik, Karen Robertson, Benny Audiss and Justin Brunmeier.

By Dan Bechtold

Editor

Service awards were presented to city employees at the Dec. 16 Winner City Council meeting.

For the rest of the story, pick up this week’s edition of the Winner Advocate or subscribe to the Winner Advocate at 1-605-842-1481!