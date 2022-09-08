Winners have been named in the Labor Day road race sponsored by Winner Regional Health.
In the 5K men results:
0-18—Mason Cole
19-49—Michael DiGrazia
50+–Todd Crooks
Women 5K
0-18—Daisy McIntye, 1st; Cameron Olson, 2nd; Grace Curtis, 3rd
19-29—Jessica Soja, 1st; Meaga Blare, 2nd Darbi McIntyre, 3rd
50+–Kay Ducheneaux, 1st
One mile men
0-18—Porter Nelson, 1st; Jayce Jensen and Hayden Grossenburg, 2nd; Bentley Moser, 3rd
19-49—Justin Nelson, 1st; Andy Dalchow, 2nd; Charlie Grossenburg, 3rd
50+–Jeff Holzer,1st
Women 1 mile
0-18—Maizie Dalchow, 1st
The overall winners in the 5K were Todd Crooks, Jessica Soja. Overall one mile were Porter Nelson, Maizie Dalchow.