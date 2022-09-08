Dan Bechtold/Winner Advocate Photo

Participants in the colorectal cancer run/walk that was held Labor Day. There was a 5K run, 1 mile run and a 2 mile fun walk sponsored by Winner Regional Health.

Winners have been named in the Labor Day road race sponsored by Winner Regional Health.

In the 5K men results:

0-18—Mason Cole

19-49—Michael DiGrazia

50+–Todd Crooks

Women 5K

0-18—Daisy McIntye, 1st; Cameron Olson, 2nd; Grace Curtis, 3rd

19-29—Jessica Soja, 1st; Meaga Blare, 2nd Darbi McIntyre, 3rd

50+–Kay Ducheneaux, 1st

One mile men

0-18—Porter Nelson, 1st; Jayce Jensen and Hayden Grossenburg, 2nd; Bentley Moser, 3rd

19-49—Justin Nelson, 1st; Andy Dalchow, 2nd; Charlie Grossenburg, 3rd

50+–Jeff Holzer,1st

Women 1 mile

0-18—Maizie Dalchow, 1st

The overall winners in the 5K were Todd Crooks, Jessica Soja. Overall one mile were Porter Nelson, Maizie Dalchow.