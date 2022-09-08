Labor Day Car Show Winners

There were 50 cars in this year’s Prairie Cruisers car show held on Sept. 3.

The best of show went to Ken and Janna Mollet of Yankton. They had on display a 1932 Chevy.

The class winners were: 403—Tim Herman, Presho; 503—Cliff Priebe, Chamberlan; 601—Kalob Critchfield; 702–Ray Pravecek, 701—Curtis Kerner;

801—Tagg Weller; 901—Ron Bick; 903–Darrell and Dian Hohn ; 1004—Chuck Tilton; 1006—Ryan Betteshaw, ; 1100–Dean Burger—motorcycle; 1100–Perry Bicek.

104—Ken & Janna Mollet; 102—Rex Pfaff ; 201—Jeff Swartz; 206—Philip Fuchs; 302—Russ and Gloria Lauriten; 301—Jeremiah Truman; 401—Perry Bicek

The car show drew a lot of people to the Tripp County Historical Society Museum.