Labor Day road race set

The Winner Regional Health 5K run and walk will be held on Labor Day Sept. 4.

Registration is at 7:15 a.m. and the race starts at 8 a.m.

The race will start from the hospital south parking lot.

Making strides against prostate cancer is the theme of this year’s run/walk. Proceeds will be placed in a fundraising account for Tripp, Todd, Gregory and Mellette county residents with active prostate cancer who are needing assistance with transportation and/or hotel costs during their cancer treatment.

Pre-registration ends on Sept. 1. Persons can register the day of race. Registration forms can be picked up at the front desk of the hospital of online at www.winnerregional.org under news and resources.

Registration includes a free t shirt, post run snack and water.

Race sponsors are Winner Regional Health, Winner Family Drug, Gus Stop and Winner Regional Foundation.