The Labor Day parade theme has been announced.

The theme is “Honoring all who have served.” This includes veterans, law enforcement, fire fighters, medical personal and teachers.

The parade marshals are James and Sharon Hiemstra.

Just a reminder, there is a change in the parade route for the Labor Day parade due to the construction on Highway 18. The parade will line up on South County Road and then go south to 7th St there it will turn and go down 7th St. to Winner High School.