Summer nights set for Colome

Last of the summer night celebrations for the season will be held in Colome Aug. 12 on Main St.

The event will be from 5:30 to 9 p.m. and is put on by the Winner Area Chamber of Commerce.

Wild West Night is the theme and is sponsored by Bolton Ranch Outfitters, Frontier Bar and Valley Seed.

The band will be Country Rush.

The kids zone will feature youth roping, bouncy house and youth race on bouncy balls.

There will be several food vendors.

This is the first time summer nights has been held in Colome.

Mike Scott, executive director of the Chamber, says there are Colome businesses who are members of the Chamber.

“We are the Winner Area Chamber and this is a good way to reach out to Colome businesses that are Chamber members,” said Scott.

All are invited to come out and enjoy a good time.