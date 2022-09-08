Burke Area Farmers Market to Host Chef Brave Heart

The Burke Area Farmers Market is hosting a chef event Thursday, Sept. 8 highlighting the use of specialty crops. The market will feature renowned Oglala Lakota culinary artist and caterer, Chef Kimberly Brave Heart.

The market is located in Burke at the Burke City Park entrance at the intersection of 7th Street and County Road 23. The event will occur during their regular market hours, 5:30-7 p.m.

The event will highlight local specialty crop creations by talented Chef Brave Heart of Rapid City. Chef Brave Heart specializes in modern indigenous cuisine and will prepare and provide samples of her work.

Chef Brave Heart is a member of the Oglala Lakota Nation of the Pine Ridge Indian Reserve. Before the age of ten Chef Brave Heart began cooking lessons with her grandmother, while learning a sense of tradition, a strong work ethic, and an appreciation for beautiful presentation. She seeks to make the food of her ancestors accessible in a modern, simple way. She has also dedicated her career to empowering other Indigenous entrepreneurs. To date, she has helped launch over 187 small businesses across the U.S., primarily on Indian reserves.

The event will feature heavy appetizer dishes that spotlight vegetables, including Cold Cucumber Gazpacho and Vegetable Ratatouille. The vegetable ingredients will be sourced from area growers. They will also offer Wild Rice Chicken and Pork Paella.

The chef event is sponsored by the S.D. Specialty Producers Association (SDSPA) and supported in part through the Specialty Crop Block Grant program through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Food will be served starting around 5:30 p.m. when the market opens until it’s gone. The tasting menu is free and open to all. Please park on the street if you are able to safely walk into the park and be mindful of children playing.

Fruits, vegetables, herbs, baked goods, honey, beef, chicken, nuts, eggs, flowers and crafts are available at the Burke market, which runs July through September.

The park provides shade, seating, bathrooms, and playground equipment. They also host educational demonstrations, cooking demonstrations, live music, health clinics, and art and craft activities throughout the season. The Burke Area Farmers Market is a member of the S.D. Farmers Market Coalition, a group focused on strengthening farmers markets & supporting vendors through education, networking, initiatives, and marketing. This subchapter of the SDSPA meets online the 2nd Thursday of the month via Zoom. If interested in participating contact SDSPA at sdspecialtyproducers@gmail.com