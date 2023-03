Winner School District will be conducting its begindergarten/kindergarten screening for the school year 2023-2024.

Screening will be conducted on Friday, April 21 at the Winner Elementary School.

Children will need to be 5 years of age by Sept. 1, 2023 to enroll in public schools according to South Dakota codified law. Persons who have questions or would like to schedule a time for a screening, call Winner Elementary office at 605 842-8170.