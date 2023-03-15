FFA competes in Redfield

The Winner FFA had its first CDE as they traveled to Redfield.

Students competed in ag mechanics, livestock evaluation, meats evaluation, natural resources and vet science.

Ag mechanics placed 12th overall. Briar Cook took 34th, Caleb Boerner, 55h; Chandler Benedict, 62nd; Austin Blare, 55th; Hunter Shippy,69th.There were 25 teams and 94 competitors.

Livestock evaluation took 8th. Rowdy Moore was 16th, Roper Moore, 25th and Stetson Shelbourn, 38th. There were 27 teams and 96 competitors.

Maggie DeMers placed 14th in meats evaluation.

Natural resources took 22nd overall. Brianna Gilchrist was 21st and Amanda Blare, 73rd.

Vet science placed 18th. Leah Wiechelman was 18th and Sierra McCall was 54th.

There were 23 teams 79 competitors.