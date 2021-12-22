Kerri Old Lodge, 38, of Winner, SD passed away on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 at the Winner Regional Health Care Facility in Winner, SD.

Funeral services were held on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 at noon at the Winner Ideal Community Hall in Winner, SD. Burial followed in the Winner City Cemetery. Wake services began at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 at the Winner Ideal Community Hall in Winner.

Kerri Janeen Old Lodge was born Feb. 8, 1983 to Franklin “Frank” & Martha (Eagle Star) Old Lodge in Winner, SD. Kerri joined her father Frank in heaven on Dec. 12th, 2021 at the young age of 38.

Kerri went to school in Ideal until her high school years she then attended Todd County and Winner High Schools.

Kerri has 2 loving children Ryleigh Rae & Stephan Pierre Old Lodge. Kerri was a very loving, caring, unique young lady. She had a smile that would brighten up anyone’s world. There was never a dull moment with Kerri, she was forever laughing and cracking jokes. Kerri had a heart of gold. She was always willing to open her door to anyone in need. She definitely made sure you didn’t go away hungry.

Kerri loved to bake and help her mom cook especially during the holidays. Kerri loved her mother, her children, her siblings, nieces & nephews unconditionally.

Kerri is survived by her 2 children Ryleigh Rae & Stephan Pierre Old Lodge. Her mother Martha (Eagle Star) Old Lodge; 3 sisters: Melissa “Lisa”, Nealy (Patrick) Old Lodge, Geraldine (Wayne Jr.) Running Horse; 5 brothers: Quentin “Bub” (Delphine), Howard Sr. (Jolene) Old Lodge all of Winner, SD, Brent (Mandy) Old Lodge Witten, SD, Franklin Jr. & Troy Old Lodge of Ideal, SD. Her aunts Lorelie Old Lodge of Oklahoma, Nancy Old Lodge of California, Zona (Eagle Star) Turkey of Huron, SD, & Ruth (Kevin) Olson of Sioux Falls, SD. Her uncles Clyde & Emmet Swalla of Lower Brule, SD, Million Eagle Star of Winner, SD, & Donnie (Alberta) Old Lodge of Norris, SD.

Kerri is preceded in death by her father Frank Old Lodge Sr., uncles Antoine “Tony” Sr. & Jasper Eagle Star. Aunts Marva & Karen Eagle Star, Trudy Old Lodge. Her paternal grandparents Howard & Irene (Felix) Old Lodge. Maternal grandparents Homer & Cona (Lever) Eagle Star. Nephews Homer & Jaeden Old Lodge.