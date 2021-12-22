Christmas holiday closings

With the Christmas holiday just a few short days away, government offices in Winner will be closed over the holiday.

The Tripp County Courthouse will be closed Dec. 23, 24 and 25 plus Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve.

The Tripp County Library will be closed Dec 23, 24 and 25.

All state offices in Winner will close at noon on Dec. 23. They will be closed Dec. 24 and on Christmas day.

The city of Winner office will be closed all day Dec. 24.

The Winner Post Office window will close at 2 p.m. Christmas Eve.

The Winner Advocate will be closed all day Dec. 24 and Dec.25 so staff can spend time with their family.

Financial institutions will be closing early Dec. 24 for the holiday.

First Fidelity Banks of Winner and Colome will close at noon on Christmas Eve.

BankWest will be closing at noon Dec. 24 as well as Well Fargo.

Sentinel Federal Credit Union will close at noon on Dec. 24.

There will be no meal at the senior citizens center on Dec. 24.

Southern Plains Behavioral Health Services will be closed all day Dec. 24.