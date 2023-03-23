Kenneth Duane Thompson, 67, of Winner, South Dakota passed away at his home with family by his side on Monday, March 13, 2023.

Inurnment will be held at the Pleasant Lawn Cemetery in Geddes, SD at a later date.

Ken was born on July 9, 1955, in Armour, SD to Ivan and Billee (Steckly) Thompson, the second of four children.

Ken, “KT”, as he was also called, attended school in Geddes and graduated in 1973. Following graduation, he attended and graduated from SD Barber College.

In 1974, KT moved to Winner, where he was a barber, car salesman, worked at the lumber yard, was a heavy equipment operator, potato chip delivery driver, carpenter, bartender, and then returned to barbering until his retirement in 2018. He owned his own barber shop with his partner, Ethan Ernest for twenty-one years.

In his free time, he enjoyed darts, hunting, fishing, camping, and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle to Poker Runs and the Sturgis Rally. He put over 55,000 miles on his motorcycle.

Ken has two children from a previous marriage, a son Jody (Amber) Thompson of Amelia, Ohio; a daughter Casey (John) Colin, of St. Augustine, Florida. Also, four grandchildren: Ashley and Shane Thompson of Ohio, Brynn Mitchell and Cooper Colin of Florida.

Survivors also include: Billee Thompson, mother, and Richard Durham, Geddes, sisters: Connie Steele, Lake Andes, Kathleen Webb (Randy Franssens), Platte, and one brother Dale Thompson of Harrisburg and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his father Ivan Thompson, grandparents John and Helen Thompson, and William and Dorothy Steckly, also brothers-in-law Harold (Babe) Steele and Pat Webb, and nephew Abraham Steele. Funeral services will not be held at “KT’s” request. Inurnment will take place at a later date in the Pleasant Lawn Cemetery in Geddes, SD near his father.