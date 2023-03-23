Tyler “PITA” “Jiggers” Wayne Brunmeier, 22

Tyler “PITA” “Jiggers” Wayne Brunmeier was called to heaven on Friday, March 10, 2023.

Tyler was born, April 26, 2000, in Gregory, SD, to Melissa and Justin Brunmeier. In typical Tyler fashion, he was born 10 days late. PITA was his mother’s enduring nickname for him. Jiggers was given to him by his great-uncles Whitey and Kelly.

Tyler attended Gregory High School from kindergarten to his freshman year, participating in many sports. He then attended school in Colome until his senior year. Tyler made many lifelong friends in Colome and Winner. He was a smiling, happy social butterfly. He was always on the go since birth, yet always late for everything! He was even lost once at a Rapid City Walmart running around in the parking lot.

Tyler was always hanging out with his friends, family, or playing Xbox. He loved getting his hands dirty on the farm, hunting, fishing, camping, and the outdoors. He was always tinkering on his vehicles, whether it be making it louder, faster, or just trying to get it to run. He enjoyed training and playing with his dogs, especially his new puppy Tatum Jo. He also loved working with horses for his friends. Recently, Tyler became passionate about bronc riding. When he would get bucked off, Tyler always brushed himself off and got right back on. No matter what the challenge, he never quit.

Tyler met Makayla Louise Chmela and was blessed with two children. RiverLee Faye Brunmeier (2 years old) and Gates Wayne Brunmeier (1 year old).

Tyler is survived by his two children; his mother, Melissa Brunmeier (Wayne); four siblings, Ellie Jo, Natalie, Teah, and Dylan; grandfather, Bob Klein; father, Justin Brunmeier (Val) of Winner, SD; grandparents, Danny and Linda Brunmeier; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Ionia Klein; great-grandparents, Leonard and Twila Brunmeier, Frank and Delores Soles, and Donna and Darrell Smith; as well as his great-uncle Bradley Brunmeier.

Funeral services for Tyler Brunmeier, age 22, of Gregory, South Dakota, were held on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Gregory Memorial Auditorium.