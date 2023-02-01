Kelsey Jo Atteberry, age 33, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

A memorial service was held at 11 a.m. on Friday Jan. 27, 2023 at the United Methodist Church in Winner. The family requests that memorials be made to South Dakota Right to Life or the Orphan Grain Train in Kelsey’s honor in lieu of flowers.

Kelsey was born on Jan. 9, 1990 to Steve and Sandy (Bich) Atteberry in Winner, South Dakota. She was baptized at Colome United Methodist Church on the 11th day of February, 1990. She grew up on the family farm near Colome. Kelsey enjoyed spending time with family, especially time spent with her grandparents. She was her sisters’ biggest fan, cheerleading from the bleachers at many sporting events. After Kelsey finished school, she spent much of her time at Community Connections and their services positively impacted her life. Her family is forever grateful for the acceptance and care that was always shown to Kelsey throughout her life.

Routine and structure were very important to Kelsey. Working with beads and telephone cords were her daily enjoyment and brought a smile to her face. Kelsey also liked to spend time with water, whether by playing with the hose in the yard or enjoying bath time. A sure way to soothe Kelsey was with a back rub, but to bring her some excitement, taking her for a ride on the four-wheeler was the way to go. Kelsey’s presence will be greatly missed.

Grateful to have shared their life with her are her parents, Steve and Sandy Atteberry, her sisters Andrea (Brock) Olson and their children Isaac and Claire of Afton, MN; and Kara (Andy) Van Orden and their children, Anabel and Flora of Ringwood, NJ; her maternal grandparents, Lyman and Phyllis Bich of Cavour, SD and many extended family members. Kelsey was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Robert and Mildred Atteberry of Colome, SD; her aunt Jeannie Snyder of Ellendale, MN; and her uncle, Bryan Atteberry of Sioux Falls, SD.