Kelli Marie (Urbanski) Schulte, 49

Kelli Marie (Urbanski) Schulte was born on July 26, 1973, in Grand Island, NE, to Carol (Eastwood) and Jerry Urbanski. She grew up in Grand Island and graduated from Northwest High School in 1991.

Kelli met some lifelong friends when she worked at a grocery store in Grand Island. Kelli went to New York City for photography training and then did photography for Walmart. After working in photography, her caring heart led her to work for Mid Plains Center.

On Oct. 3, 2009, Kelli married the love of her life, Henry Schulte, from Dallas, SD, where they lived.

Kelli always had a smile on her face and had such a big heart. Her love of animals led them to rescue their three dogs: Marley, Daisy, and Pup Pup and two cats: Oreo and Gibbs. Kelli was known for her decorated sugar cookies and taking lots of pictures for all family events. She had a room dedicated for scrapbooking, using pictures that she had taken. Kelli enjoyed scrapbooking with the friends she made at the Hobby Shoppe in Winner, SD. She took pictures of birds from her many bird and squirrel feeders, of back road Jeep rides with Henry, of family and friends, and of wildlife and sunsets.

Kelli’s brother John and his wife Monica, and her nephew Alex and niece Jordyn, were a very important part of her life. She loved planning for when they could get together and for weeklong summer visits from Alex and Jordyn. Kelli also had many other nieces and nephews that she loved spending time with. Kelli had just planned a trip to Estes Park over Thanksgiving with Henry, her parents, and her brother and his family and they are all so thankful to spend that time with her, the pictures taken, and memories made.

Surrounded by her loving family, Kelli passed away peacefully on Dec. 28, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD, at the age of 49 years.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband Henry, parents Carol and Jerry Urbanski, brother John Urbanski and his wife Monica, nephew Alex and niece Jordyn, mother-in-law Mary Schulte, aunts and uncles Larry and Mary Eastwood, Bob and Char Eastwood, Pat and Ron Jensen, Don and Lois Urbanski, cousins Heather and Corey Ludwig and family, Jared and Jamie Jensen and family, Bart and Shannon Eastwood and family, Liz and Scott Stotler and family, Jason and Shannon Urbanski and family, Stacie and Mark Wiegert and family, and many more brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews.

Kelli is preceded in death by her grandparents Bill and Irene Eastwood and Rose and John Urbanski, father-in-law John Schulte, and nephew Isaac Schulte.

Memorial gifts for Kelli may be sent to Rescues Unlimited.

Services for Kelli will be held at a later date in the spring.