Karen Ward, 76

Karen Jean Hauck Upchurch Ward, age 76, Gainesville, GA, formerly of Winner, SD, died peacefully in her sleep on April 19, 2020 at her home.



She was born to the late Emil Alfred Hauck and Doris Esther Vetter on Sept. 13, 1943. Ward was raised in Winner and graduated from Winner High School.

After graduating from high school she moved to New York City to be a personal assistant. She then moved to Georgia and worked for the state of Georgia as a secretary.

She is preceded in death by her first husband, Frank Ray Upchurch; and son, Kelly Shawn Upchurch.

A loving mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend, Karen was an amazing cook, and an avid lover of all things crochet. She could be found often crocheting blankets, hats and squares to send to Africa.



Karen also had a passion for books and all things music. She was always reading something new and has a vast library of over 10,000 books she has collected throughout the years.

Her musical love started in high school where she sang in the local choir and church choir as a 3rd soprano. A member of the gospel group the Regeneration, she also sang the National Anthem for the Atlanta Braves each Mother’s Day for nearly 10 years.

Karen is survived by her daughter Shannon Jean Upchurch, of Newnan, GA; two precious grandsons whom she adored, Maxwell Todd Prochnow and Mitchell Reid Prochnow; her sister Laurel Renee Daniel, a sister in law Lores Hauck, and 4 nephews.

A private burial was performed at Roselawn Memory Garden in Lagrange, GA on Friday, April 24, 2020, where she was laid to rest beside her son and first husband.

A celebration of life will be held later in the year after the threat of COVID-19 has passed. She will be dearly missed.