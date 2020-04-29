Robert Bahm, 86

Robert George Bahm was born March 28, 1934 on a farm near Lucas, South Dakota to Henry and Effie (Hedlund) Bahm. He joined his sister Alice and his brothers Bill, Lawrence and Lester.

He attended the Lucas School through the eighth grade. At the age of fourteen, he began working for area farmers.



In 1957 Robert moved to Pierre, South Dakota and worked at the Oahe Dam. While in Pierre he met Lavina Faatz, they were married Nov. 12, 1957 and to this union two sons were born: Randy and Rodney.



Robert had health issues which began in 1994. He passed away on April 22, 2020 at the Gregory Healthcare Center in Gregory, South Dakota at the age of 86 years.



Robert is survived by his wife Lavina of 62 ½ years; his son Randy and wife Rochelle and their daughter Sydney (Josh); his son Rodney and his children: daughter Mandy with her kids Jason and Neveah, son Kelly (Monque) and daughter Kobe; and his brother, Raymond Bahm.



Robert was preceded in death by his parents; his sister Alice; his brothers: Bill, Lester and Lawrence and his sister Joyce.



As per Robert’s wishes, no services will be held.