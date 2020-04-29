Business is up for a grant

A Rapid City business with Winner connections has a chance to receive a $15,000 grant from a program that helps veteran-owned businesses.
Outside In, a children’s indoor playground, is owned by Taryn Pike and Kelsey Baird, both daughters of Phil and Cyndy DeMers of Winner. They have owned the business since 2018.
Since Pike is a veteran she qualified for this special loan from Street Shares Foundation, a nonprofit organization that exists to inspire, educate and support military entrepreneurial community.
Persons in the Winner community can help Pike by voting. They can go the website at: https://streetssharefoundation.org/vote
The deadline for voting is May 3.
