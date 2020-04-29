Business is up for a grant

Submitted photo

Taryn Pike, formerly of Winner, is pictured with her two sons Wylie and Weston. She is the daughter of Phil and Cyndy DeMers of Winner. Her business has the opportunity to receive a $15,000 loan from a program that helps veterans.

A Rapid City business with Winner connections has a chance to receive a $15,000 grant from a program that helps veteran-owned businesses.



Outside In, a children’s indoor playground, is owned by Taryn Pike and Kelsey Baird, both daughters of Phil and Cyndy DeMers of Winner. They have owned the business since 2018.



Since Pike is a veteran she qualified for this special loan from Street Shares Foundation, a nonprofit organization that exists to inspire, educate and support military entrepreneurial community.



Persons in the Winner community can help Pike by voting. They can go the website at: https://streetssharefoundation.org/vote



The deadline for voting is May 3.



