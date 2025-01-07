Funeral services for Karen Geaghan, 75, Gregory, will be held Dec. 4 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Gregory. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Karen (Veskrna) Geaghan was born July 19, 1949 in Gregory, SD to James (Van) and Delores (Scholz) Veskrna. She was the second child of four children.

Karen grew up by Carlock and enjoyed going to the Carlock grocery store. She spent a lot of time in Mills with her grandma and grandpa and enjoyed swimming in the Spring Creek with her aunts and uncles.

Karen attended school in Gregory and graduated in 1967. Gregory was her home for her whole life.

She married Michael Geaghan in June of 1967 after he returned from Vietnam and they had two children: Bryan and Lisa.

Karen worked some years in the dry goods at Buche’s in Gregory and enjoyed the fabric department as she sewed a lot of clothes for herself and Lisa.

Mike and Karen were members of the West River and Missouri Valley dance clubs in previous years and she loved dancing.

Karen went into the Gregory nursing home in June of 2024 and had a lot of friends that she enjoyed spending time with.

Karen passed away on Nov. 27, 2024 from a massive heart attack that was caused by her having diabetes for 61 years.

Karen is survived by her children Bryan and wife Nancy (Titus) of Burke, SD, and Lisa Bruns and her husband David of Huron, SD; her four grandchildren Jacob (Dainelle) Bruns of Burke, SD, Jessica (Chayce) Lewis of Huron, SD, Savannah Geaghan of Wayne, NE and Cecily Geaghan of Worthington, MN; and two great-grandchildren Alayna and Westyn Lewis of Huron, SD. She is also survived by her mother Delores Jerred of Gregory, SD; her sister Mary and brother Don both of Gregory, SD; special aunt Vernell Andrews from Aztec, NM; along with many other nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband Mike, her father James, and her brother Ron, along with many other special relatives and friends too numerous to mention.