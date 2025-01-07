Funeral services for Tim Miller, 64, Winner, formerly of Kennebec, were held Dec. 7 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Kennebec. Burial was in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Kennebec.

Tim Miller was born July 9, 1960, to Donald and Carmen (Craig) Miller, in Mitchell SD. Tim attended Kennebec elementary and Jr. High, and graduated from Lyman High School in 1978. He enjoyed wrestling and football. During his high school years he worked summers at Dean’s Market, in Murdo SD. After graduating high school he worked for his parents at Don’s Market in Kennebec.

On April 12,1985 Tim was united in marriage to Annette Condon, in Pierre, SD. To this union two children were born: Travis Richard and Beth Elaine. They made their home in Kennebec, where Tim continued working at Don’s Market and Annette teaching school at Lyman School District. In 1989 they moved to Olympia, Wash. Tim went to work for a wholesale grocery chain, and later was employed by United Van Lines. Later he moved to Rapid City and worked in Williston, ND. at the Bakken Oil Basin.

In 2019 he returned to Kennebec and drove truck during harvest for Mike Arnoldy, and helped his brother at BJ’s. In December 2020 Rod Bowar offered Tim a job as an independent contractor for KTC Chamberlain Napa Store, where he was currently working.

In his spare time Tim enjoyed riding his Harley, fishing, and keeping up with family and friends. He loved his little dog Romeo, who was always by his side. Tim was a kind and caring person, who was always willing to help anyone in need.

Tim is survived by his mother Carmen, fiancée Laurie Anderson, son Travis (Chelci) of Chicago, IL; daughter Beth of Des Moines, WA; five grandchildren- Jaydon, Rhett, Addyson, Benjamin, and William; His brothers John (Fe) Reliance, SD.; Brian (Debbie) Kennebec, SD.; Three sisters Susan Moen (Tom) Rapid City, SD; Kate Halverson (Doug) Kennebec, SD.,; Joan Hills (Steve) Kennebec, SD.; Ex wife Brenda and son Ryan, Auburn, WA. and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Donald, the mother his children, Annette, nephew Jack Miller, and his maternal and paternal grandparents.