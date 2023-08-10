Joyce E Kauer, 75 died Aug. 2, 2023 at Monument Health – Rapid City Hospital.

Joyce Elaine (Legge) Kauer was born June 25, 1947 at Winner, SD to George and Berniece (Storms) Legge.

In July of 1948 the family moved to Clearfield, SD, where her parents owned and operated Legge Garage. Joyce attended grade school at Clearfield School 1st through 8th grade. She graduated from Winner High School in 1967. Joyce worked at DECA at Grossenburg Implement during high school and continued to work their until May 1969. She married James L. Kauer on Oct. 5, 1968, in Winner SD.

In May 1969 she and Jim moved to Rapid City SD. Daughter Jennifer Jill was born on Aug. 1, 1974. Joyce was devoted to her family and friends. She enjoyed the outdoors, her numerous cats over the years and her garden. One of her favorite activities was her neighborhood birthday club where they enjoyed food and birthday sweets. She enjoyed collecting and selling her antiques and collectibles at her booth at Black Hills Antique Mall on 6th Street. She was an excellent cook and shared many recipes over the years and made the best Christmas Bread that was always a favorite at the holidays. Joyce was always up for a game of pitch, snatch or Mexican Train dominoes. Joyce loved to paint and shared her talent with the gifts of original oil painting as gifts to family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, James, daughter, Jennifer (Jason) Totten, grandchildren, Wyatt Totten, Kaitlyn Totten (Grady Martin), Cooper Totten. One great-grandson, Brooks Martin. Brothers, Kelly (Robin) Legge, Loren (Deb) Legge, niece Halley Legge and nephew Lander (Hannah) Legge as well as many extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Carol Geldert, brother-in-law, Robert Geldert, grandparents, George C. and Amelia Legge, Joseph and Cresenthia Storms.

A Christian Funeral Mass was celebrated on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Therese the Little Flower Catholic Church in Rapid City. She was laid to rest following the Mass at Mt. Calvary Cemetery at 1:30 p.m.

Please visit the online memorial for Joyce at: www.OsheimSchmidt.com.