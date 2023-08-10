Colome school opening

By Dan Bechtold

Editor

Students in the Colome Consolidated School District will return to classes on Monday, Aug. 14.

This year Colome is going to a four day school week and the school hours are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3:32 p.m.

There will be a full day of classes on the first day and busses will run.

Betsy Rohde, who has been the business manager for the school district for seven years, will be the CEO of the district as well as the business manager. Samantha West will continue as the K-12 principal.

New this year will be begindergarten which will be all day. Students need to be age 5 by Sept. 1 to attend begindergarten.

There will also be a preschool from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Students need to be 4 by Sept. 1 to attend preschool. Tami Tate will be both the begindergarten and preschool teacher.

A back to school open house will be held Aug. 10 from 5-7 p.m.

New teachers this year will be Katie Richey, 4th grade; Paige Haukaas, 5th grade; Abbie Philmalee, ag teacher and FFA advisor; Lexie Stenson, elementary special education teacher.

Shelby Hrabanek will be the teacher in a combined first and second grade classroom. She was the elementary special education teacher last year.

New paraprofessionals will be Katie Hurley and Ivy Ekroth.

There will be an after school program Monday through Thursday from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Parents are to call the office to register. Korey Bertram will be the after school program teacher

The teacher in-service days will be Aug. 9-10.

Homecoming in Colome is set for Sept. 8.