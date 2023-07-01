Jim Smith, 71, of Witten, SD passed away on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at the Winner Regional Healthcare Facility.

Memorial service was held on Friday, June 23, 2023 at 2 p.m. at the Carter Gospel Fellowship Church in Carter, SD. Burial will be held at a later date.

Alan James “Jim” Smith was born on March 3, 1952 in Billings, Montana. He lived in Roundup, Mont., until he joined the Army in 1970and served overseas in Taiwan .

Jim then returned home for a short time before moving to Powell, Wyo., where he met Marlyce and they were married in 1976. Jim and Marlyce lived in Powell where Jim worked in the Oil Patch until they moved to Witten, South Dakota in 1990.

While in Witten Jim had many different jobs doing farm work, working for Grossenburgs and the State of South Dakota. Jim also worked in Alaska building ice roads and then road construction until he retired.

Jim loved fishing and hunting and visiting with friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his father Luther G. Smith, mother Alice, brother Larry and sister Sandee Lekse.

Jim leaves behind his wife Marlyce, sister Dixie Taylor, nieces; Michelle Foeller and Deana Netherton, nephew Danny Lekse and his daughter Skyler, brother-in-law Michael Weathermon his wife Debbie and nephews Cody Weathermon, Nicholas Foeller and Cameron Kinney.