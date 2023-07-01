4th of July closings

Government offices and some businesses in Winner will be closed July 4 to observe the Independence Day holiday.
The Tripp County courthouse will be closed July 3 and July 4 as well as the Tripp County Library.
All state offices in Winner will be closed both July 3 and July 4.
The Winner city office will be closed on July 4 and will be open on July 3. There will be a city council meeting on Monday, July 3.
The Winner Post Office will be closed July 4 and there will be no mail delivery.
The Winner senior meals will not be serving a meal on July 4.
All financial institutions in Winner and Colome will be closed July 4.
Southern Plains Behavioral Health Services will be closed July 3 and July 4.
The Winner Advocate will be closed on July 4.