James Mateicka, 92, of Rapid City, SD, formerly of Winner, SD passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at the Monument Healthcare Facility in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Winner, SD. Burial will follow on Friday, April 28, 2023 at the Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, SD.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church from 3:30-4:30 p.m. with a rosary beginning at 4:30 p.m.

James was born on Dec. 22, 1930 at Bijou Hills, Brule County, SD to Joseph and Mildred (Dvorak) Mateicka. He grew up on the farm along with his nine siblings in Buffalo County, SD. He attended Chamberlain High School and graduated in 1949.

He joined the United States Army in 1950 where he served 2 years in active duty stationed at Fort Monmouth NJ, Fort Carson CO, and Fort Richardson AK. While stationed in Alaska he was in the ski troops that were the United States border defense in conjunction with the United States Air Force. He completed his military career with another 22 years in the Army National Guard of South Dakota until his retirement in 1978 at the rank of First Sergeant.

Jim attended college at the University of South Dakota where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in education allowing him to teach high school students in Phillip and Gregory.

In 1966, he met LaVerna Larsen and they were united in marriage on July 2, 1966 in Mitchell, SD. To this union one daughter, Jane, was born.

Jim enjoyed his life as a business owner and made his career selling real estate and insurance from his office in Winner.

He was a faithful member of his parish family at Immaculate Conception Church in Winner as well as a 70-year member of the American Legion having at one time served as the state Vice Commander.

Jim is survived by his wife of 57 years, LaVerna and his daughter Jane (Richard) Amiotte of Rapid City, four grandchildren; Kevin (LaTia) Swedlund and great granddaughter Katarina of Maryland, Kyle Swedlund of Winner, Kodi (Josh) Beckman and great granddaughters Avery and Kathryn of Prairie City, and Brenden (Ashley) Amiotte and great grandson Spencer and great granddaughter Maeve of Kansas City MO. Jim is also survived by 3 sisters: Gladys Stewart of Reliance, Patricia-Betty Jane Decoteau of Oregon, and Linda Penberthy also of Oregon.

He was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers-Joe, Bob, DeLayne, and Eddie and two sisters-Vivian Cable of Washington and Mary Lou Bracy of Winner as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.