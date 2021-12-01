Holiday festival is Dec. 4

The holiday festival sponsored by Winner Regional Foundation will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4, at St. Mary’s Hall.

The social hour will begin at 5 p.m. and the dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m.

There will be a both a live and silent auction. There will be wonderful items to bid on in the live auction. Following the live auction there will be a dance.

The event is essential to help support numerous improvements at Winner Regional Health. The primary focus where the money will go this year is to raise $15,000 for a security alarm for the long term care center. Money will also be raised, an additional $40,000, for a 3D software for the CT scanner.

Silent auction items and live auction items are to be brought to St. Mary’s Hall on Dec. 1 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The success of the festival is a community effort with the purchase of tickets, bidding on items and the donation of live and silent auction items.

Come and enjoy a wonderful evening filled with the joy of the holiday season.